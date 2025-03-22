Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Houthi group reported on Saturday that it had launched a hypersonic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport for the third time in 48 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed the missile successfully hit its target, claiming the attack was in support of Palestinians and their resistance.

Saree issued a warning to airlines, stating that Ben Gurion Airport is no longer safe for air traffic until Israel halts its aggression on Gaza and lifts the blockade.

This missile strike is part of a broader series of Houthi retaliations against perceived American and Israeli aggression.

The missile strike follows increased military operations by the Houthis against US-linked warships in the region.

Additionally, the Israeli army had intercepted a missile from Yemen just hours before the latest attack.

Tensions between the two sides continue to escalate amid a larger regional conflict involving Israel, the US, and the Palestinian territories.

The Houthis resumed their missile and drone attacks on Israel and vessels in the Red Sea, defying US President Donald Trump’s threats of decisive military action.

Meanwhile, American airstrikes in Yemen have led to significant casualties, with at least 79 killed and over 100 injured, according to Houthi sources.

This escalation comes after the Houthis resumed attacks following Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza on March 2. []

