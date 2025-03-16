Houthi Group Vows Retaliation After US-UK Airstrikes Target Sanaa Residential Area

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Houthi group vowed Saturday to retaliate against a US-UK airstrike that targeted a residential area in Sanaa, causing casualties.

The Houthi Political Bureau condemned the strikes as a “treacherous and sinful act of aggression and a full-fledged war crime.”

The statement accused the United States of terrorism against nations and peoples who oppose it, asserting that the strikes were in retaliation for Yemen’s support for Palestine.

Despite the attack, the Houthis reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Gaza and warned of escalating responses to further aggression.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Deports 193 Indonesian Migrant Workers, Government Prepares Assistance

At least nine people were killed, and nine others were injured in the airstrikes on the Yemeni capital.

US President Donald Trump announced major air raids against the Houthis, stating that military action would be “powerful” and “decisive.”

Trump also warned that if the attacks continued, severe consequences would follow. Witnesses reported explosions from airstrikes in the Geraf neighborhood of northern Sanaa.

The Houthis had previously launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since late 2023, disrupting global trade in a show of solidarity with Gaza.

Also Read: Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

The group halted these attacks after a ceasefire deal in January but threatened to resume operations following Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza after the first phase of the ceasefire ended on March 2. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Protesters across US Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil