Helps Citizens, Governor of Al-Quds Arrested by Israel Police

Al-Quds, MINA – Governor of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) Adnan Ghaits is arrested by the Israeli Occupation Forces because he helps its citizens carry out activities to deal with coronavirus in the holy city.

Adnan Ghaits was arrested on Monday morning. According to Israeli Police, he is considered to be carrying out activities that violate the law. Thus quoted by Suara Palestine News Agency from The Independent.

Meanwhile, Ramy Usman, Adnan Ghaits’ lawyer, said that conducting coronavirus or COVID-19 prevention activities and helping Palestinians affected for Israel is a violation of the law.

Israel has banned all forms of Palestinian activity in Al-Quds since Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2018.

Last Sunday, Ghaits launched an internet assistance campaign for Palestinians affected by coronavirus after President Mahmoud Abbas announced a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)