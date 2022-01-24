Hebrew Newspaper Reveals Shocking Details of Murdering Palestinian Elderly by Israeli Forces

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed on Sunday the details of the crimes in which the elderly Palestinian Omar Abu Asaad was murdered by the occupation forces about two weeks ago in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank.

The newspaper said, “The military police investigated five Israeli soldiers and officers, and it was found that members of the Israeli force took control of him by force and took him to an unknown location after they tied him and closed his mouth with pieces of cloth so that he would not scream and reveal the location of the Isrseli force that was carrying out such activities in the village of Jaljalia.” .

As for the last minutes, the newspaper reported, “The force of the Netzah Yehuda Brigade prepared an ambush to carry out sudden checks on cars passing on the main road to the village, as the force separated into two units, one of which took over the task of preparing a secret ambush, while the second unit took over the task of covering it up on the outskirts of the village.”

The newspaper stated, “In the middle of the night, members of the first military unit attacked the car in which Omar Asaad was, and searched it suddenly without prior information about the possibility of weapons being available. After it was found that he did not have an identity card, they took him to an abandoned house on the side of the road.”

“When he started screaming objecting to the arrest, they closed his mouth with a piece of cloth in order not to scream and reveal the location of the force. Then they made him sit on a chair in the corridor of the house and then left him all night long in the too cold weather until he died.”

The Hebrew newspaper stated, “One of the justifications mentioned by the soldiers during the investigation was that the Palestinian appeared to be twenty years younger than his real age and did not have an ID card.”

The newspaper pointed out that the Israeli army will not submit an indictment against the five soldiers, the company commander and the unit leader, nor will it remove them or freeze their work. (LKG/RE1)

