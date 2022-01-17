Healthy Food and Worship Equipment Supports Rohingya Lives in Aceh

Lhokseumawe, MINA – Aid from Sahabat Dermawan for Rohingya refugees in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, continues to flow. Through the Lhokseumawe Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), nutrition packages and worship supplies were distributed to 120 refugees who currently live in a shelter in Muara Dua District, Lhokseumawe City, Aceh.

Muhammad Alfian from the ACT Lhokseumawe team explained that the nutritional package is healthy food containing fruits.

“This assistance is expected to help meet the nutritional needs of the refugees,” said Alfian, as quoted from ACTNews, Monday.

Along with the distribution of nutrition packages, the ACT team also provided worship equipment for all refugees. The equipment consist of Muslims shirts, caps, and sarongs for men, and mukena for women.

“The refugees previously did not have religious equipment. In their narrow boats, they only brought their bodies and the clothes they were wearing at the time,” said Alfian.

The distribution of aid is not the first. On January 6, the ACT Lhokseumawe team gave food aid as a form of quick response to the newly evacuated Rohingya refugees.

Previously, a ship containing 120 Rohingya refugees (51 children, 9 adult men, and 60 women) was evacuated by the Indonesian Navy and Acehnese people at Krueng Geuueh Harbor, Lhokseumawe, Friday (31/12) early morning.

At that time, the condition of the refugees was very poor, lack of food and illness. In fact, a number of refugees are reported to have died while the boat was still adrift at sea. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)