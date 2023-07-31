Haneyyah Calls for the Adoption of Resistance Options and the Need to Rebuild PLO

Cairo, MINA – The Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haneyya called for adopting a comprehensive resistance option and rebuilding and developing the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), forming a new national council that includes all Palestinian parties based on free democratic elections.

Addressing a meeting of the secretaries general of Palestinian factions in the Egyptian city of al-Alamein on Sunday, Haneyya called for canceling all commitments that contradict the right of the Palestinian people to resist the Israeli occupation. Palinfo reports.

The Hamas leader also called for the establishment of Palestinian institutions in the West Bank and Gaza based on presidential and legislative elections.

He highlighted the importance of ending the Palestinian Authority’s security cooperation with the occupying state and prohibiting any form of prosecution and arrest related to resistance activity or political affiliation.

He also called for supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the West Bank and making efforts to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)