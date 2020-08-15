Hamas: UAE-Israel Deal Stabs Behind Palestinian People

Gaza, MINA – Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has strongly criticized the new peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hamas issued its press statement as the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported on Friday that the agreement is “a dangerous stab behind the Palestinian people.”

Hamas described the agreement as “a blatant assault on our religious, national and historical rights in Palestine and a pathetic attempt to influence the Palestinian people’s path of struggle and resistance aimed at defeating Israeli occupation.”

The resistance movement stressed that the Israel-UAE agreement will always be remembered as a “black page” in UAE history.

Hamas urges Arab and Muslim communities not to be influenced by such a peace agreement, to maintain their support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, as well as to reject normalization by Israeli occupation in all its forms.

Hamas also asked the Arab League and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to condemn the agreement and take serious action against it. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)