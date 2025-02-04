SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 44 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

4 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has confirmed its willingness to engage in the next stage of negotiations, which could determine the long-term future of the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Hamas has expressed its willingness to begin discussions on the details of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, two officials from the movement told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase”.

Another source reportedly added that the group is “waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round” of talks, emphasizing that the Hamas delegation is prepared and committed to implementing the terms of the agreement.

Also Read: Israel Steps up Demolition of Palestinian Buildings

“We call on the mediators to ensure that the occupation adheres to the agreement and does not stall,” the sources added.

The ceasefire, which took effect on January 19, was brokered between the Israeli occupation and Hamas.

Under the first phase, lasting six weeks 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza were to be released in exchange for 737 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

During this period, negotiations for the second phase were set to take place, with the goal of reaching a “final end to the war,” according to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Also Read: MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

The second phase is expected to facilitate the release of the remaining Israeli detainees, while the third and final stage will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of the remains of Israeli captives who died in custody.  []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Captive Admits Al-Qassam Treated Him Well

Tagceasefire agreement Hamas

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 44 minutes ago
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel of Delaying Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:33 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:48 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Load More
International

Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrike (photo: Anadolu)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 10:14 WIB
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • 17 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us