Hamas Offical: Bennett’s Visit to Bahrain is Miserable Attempt to Legitimize Occupation

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Abdel Latif Al-Qanou said, “The visit of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the Kingdom of Bahrain is a miserable attempt to legitimize the occupation on the Palestinian land.”

Al-Qanou on Tuesday stressed that the visit is highly condemned, and does not express the message of the Bahraini people who reject normalization with the Israeli occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Al-Qanou stressed that “the Israeli occupation is the real terrorism in the region, and that the normalization agreements it is carrying out everywhere cannot achieve safety for it.”

On Monday evening, Bennett arrived Manama as the first official visit to the State of Bahrain, which, along with the United Arab Emirates, is the first of the two Arab Gulf countries to normalize with the occupation, mediated by the United States, in September 2020.

This visit comes in the wake of Bennett and Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s official visits to the UAE in the past weeks.

Al-Qanou indicated that the occupation seeks, through the normalization with the Arab countries, to expand its work in the Arab region, and added, “All attempts of the occupation will not succeed in changing its reality, as it is an occupation that occupies the land of Palestine and that it is a source of contention and terrorism for the entire region.” (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)