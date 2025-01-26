Hamas Accuses Israel Violating Ceasefire by Blocking Return of Displaced Gazans

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel on Sunday of violating a ceasefire agreement by blocking the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Israeli occupation is delaying the implementation of the terms of the agreement,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has said it will not allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud is released.

Hamas said it informed mediators that Yehud is alive and has provided all the guarantees necessary for his release.

“We are following up with the mediators to find a solution to this issue in a way that ensures the return of the displaced to their homes as soon as possible,” he said, holding Israel “fully responsible” for the delay in the return of displaced civilians.

Israel also reiterated its commitment to upholding the terms of the ceasefire agreement “to protect the interests and rights of the Palestinian people.” According to Israeli news site Walla, Yehud, 29, had been trained under Israel’s military space program and was classified as a soldier.

The first phase of the six-week agreement came into effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

Seven Israeli prisoners, including four soldiers, have so far been released in exchange for 290 Palestinian prisoners since the deal came into effect. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)