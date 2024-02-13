Hamas: 10 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Monday to have killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the soldiers were killed at point-blank range by its fighters in Abasan Al-Kabira area in eastern Khan Younis.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 28,340 people and injuring 67,984 others.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)