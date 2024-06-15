Hajj Pilgrims Depart in Waves to Arafah for Wukuf

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Hajj pilgrims departed in waves for Arafah on Friday starting at 06.00 local time.

The Saudi Arabian government has determined that 1 Dzulhijjah 1445 H coincides with 7 June 2024. Therefore, wukuf at Arafah on 9 Dzulhijjah 1445 H falls on 15 June 2024.

Member of the Media Center of the Ministry of Religion, Widi Dwinanda, said that the 300 participants of the Wukuf safari for non-independent and disabled elderly pilgrims will depart from the transit hotel for Arafah, Friday at 11.00 Saudi Arabia Time.

“Wukuf safari pilgrims will be accompanied by a number of officers from the Crisis Management and First Aid for Hajj Pilgrims (PKP3JH), worship guides, and elderly and disabled service officers,” said Widi in an official statement from the Ministry of Religion in Jakarta.

“For the Wukuf safari for Hajj pilgrims who are sick and are being treated at the Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI), they will be sent to Arafah on 9 Zulhijah at around 10.00 WAS and accompanied by officers,” continued Widi.

At Arafah, said Widi, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims were placed in 1,169 tents divided into 73 maktabs or markaz. Officers who are already at Arafat will welcome and direct the congregation to occupy the tents that have been determined according to their embarkation and group.

“Each tent has been labeled with a sticker where the congregation comes from with colors and identification that the congregation can easily recognize and memorize,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)