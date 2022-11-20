Haedar Nashir Appointed as Chairman of Muhammadiyah for 2022-2027 Term

Haedar Nashir as Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive (PP) for the 2022-2027 term. While Abdul Mu'ti was appointed as General Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah for the 2022-2027 term. (Photo: Muhammadiyah.or.id)

Surakarta, MINA — The Election Committee (Panlih) of Muhammadiyah’s 48th Muktamar in Surakarta, Central Java on Sunday officially appointed Haedar Nashir as General Chairperson of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive (PP) for the 2022-2027 term, continuing the position held by same period as the previous administration.

While Abdul Mu’ti was appointed as General Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah for the 2022-2027 term.

As quoted from Muhammadiyah.or.id, the appointment of the General Chairperson and General Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah for the 2022-2027 term of office was carried out three hours earlier than the set time. Part of this time efficiency occurs because the election and counting process is carried out using the e-voting system.

The General Chairperson and General Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah for the 2022-2027 term were elected on Saturday, the election process began at 07.52 p.m and ended at 11.45 p.m The number of votes entered in this election was 2,519 votes.

In sequential order, the following are the names of the Permanent Members of PP Muhammadiyah for the 2022-2027 term according to the highest number of votes acquired:

Haedar Nashir 2203 votes, Abdul Mu’ti 2159 votes, Anwar Abbas 1820 votes, Busyro Muqoddas 1778 votes, Hilman Latief 1675 votes, Muhadjir Effendy 1598 votes, Syamsul Anwar 1494 votes, Agung Danarto 1489 votes, Saad Ibrahim 1333 votes, Syafiq A Mughni 1152 votes, Dadang Kahmad 1119 votes, Ahmad Dahlan Rais 1080 votes, Irwan Akib 1001 votes. (T/RE1)

