Gyanvapi Mosque, MA: Protect the Location of “Shiva Lingga”, Don’t Forbid Muslims from Praying

New Delhi, MINA – The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the government of Varanasi city, Uttar Pradesh, India, to protect and seal off the site where the alleged “linga” of Lord Shiva was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque compound.

Judge D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha said: “The area where the Shivling (linga) is found should be protected.” The judge added that no restrictions should be imposed on Muslims entering mosques to perform prayers or worship,” Awaz-of Voice reports.

However, the Management Committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi has challenged the Allahabad High Court order on April 21 allowing a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque on May 14-16, which then emerged claims of finding an object of worship to Lord Shiva at one point of the mosque area.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing Anjuman Intezamia institution Masajid Varanasi, urged the high court to postpone proceedings before the Varanasi trial.

However, the high court has refused to intervene in matters in the lower court.

The survey order was endorsed in a cult lawsuit filed by Hindus. The mosque committee challenged the lawsuit, saying it was prohibited by provisions of the Places of Worship Act and argued that it should not allow tampering with places of worship.

“How did you manage to seal that place? You change the status quo. This almost seals the property and also restricts prayer inside the mosque on the basis of the (alleged) existence of a temple…” Ahmadi said.

“How did they manage to seal that place? There was a series of illegal orders,” he said.

He stressed that the status quo is now being worked on to be changed, as the entry of Muslims into mosques is restricted.

Ahmadi argued that all the orders issued by the civil judges were not in accordance with the law and in accordance with the decision of the highest court in the Ayodhya case.

The bench of the Supreme Court Judge told Ahmadi, if the “linga” has been found, then the balance needs to be maintained. “We will direct the Regent to ensure the protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying,” he said.

The Supreme Court has issued a notification of the application submitted by the mosque committee and scheduled the matter for a further hearing on May 19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)