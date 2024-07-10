Grand Sheikh Al Azhar Calls for Religious Unity

Jakarta, MINA – Grand Sheikh Al Azhar, Imam Akbar Ahmed Prof. Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad Ath-Thayyeb, delivered a public lecture at the Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN), Ciputat, Jakarta on Tuesday urging for religious unity.

In addition, Prof. Ath-Thayyeb, who also chairs the Council of Muslim Jurists (MHM), reminded Muslims not to feel inferior.

“Islam is a great community that has made significant contributions to world civilization,” stated Ath-Thayyeb.

According to him, divisions often arise from the words and writings of preachers who do not understand priorities and the jurisprudence of differences.

“Those who are preoccupied with controversial issues but neglect core community issues such as Palestine, poverty, moral decay, and others,” stressed Ath-Thayyeb.

He stressed that Muslims should avoid adopting new orientations that reject the teachings of the four schools of Islamic law.

“Where they create new jurisprudence, easily blame and even excommunicate those who disagree with them,” he added.

To emphasize this point, Prof. Ath-Thayyeb quoted a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Al-Bukhari, explaining the criteria for being a Muslim and the prohibition of excommunication.

“He who performs the prayer like us, faces our Qibla, and eats our slaughtered animals,” he explained.

Ath-Thayyeb called on Muslims to maintain harmony among religious communities, as exemplified by the Prophet and his companions, who respected the beliefs of others.

“Respecting is not the same as believing. What we do is respecting each other’s beliefs while maintaining our own,” Ath-Thayyeb said.

He emphasized that Muslims today must act rather than just speak eloquently without practicing it.

“A thousand sermons will not solve problems, but one action can solve a thousand problems,” Ath-Thayyeb concluded.

Grand Sheikh Al Azhar Ahmad Ath-Tayyeb is on his third visit to Indonesia. He arrived on July 8 and is scheduled to stay until July 11, 2024.

Prior to delivering the public lecture at UIN, the Grand Sheikh was received by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. They also discussed efforts to resolve aggression in Gaza, Palestine.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for its efforts in defending brothers and sisters in Palestine by advocating for ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)