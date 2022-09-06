Government to Develop Religious Tourism in Wonosobo

Wonosobo, MINA – The Head of the Wonosobo Regency Ministry of Religion, Ahmad Farid said the development of religious tourism is in line with the district government’s program which is to make Wonosobo as a tourist destination by reviewing the abandoned historical relics and then digitalizing them, so the community can access easily.

“Evidence of abandoned historical heritage will be reviewed by the Arpusda Service through digitalization so that its benefits can be felt by the community and continue to be developed by the current generation,” he said as quoted from Ihram on Monday.

To make it happen, continued Farid, Wonosobo government collaborates with Wonosobo Ministry of Religious Affair, Department of Tourism and Culture (Disparbud), and Office of Library and Regional Archives (Arpusda)

The collaboration between the related institutions is necessary so the development can be undergone optimally and continually.

Deputy of Wonosobo Muhammad Albar said, the potential of Wonosobo tourism is extraordinary, so the government will improve all facilities and infrastructure significally.

“Given that the tourism potential in Wonosobo is very large, the Regency Government will maximally develop and manage it, one of which is by improving existing facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Wonosobo Disparbud, Agus Wibowo said his party will develop tourism in Gedongan, Tegalgot, and Sapuran because there are ancestor or important figure graves which can attract many tourists to visit and because of that 17 sub-sectors of local creative economic development will also be stimulated so the community will feel the impact.

“Gradually, a roadmap will be made for approximately five years starting from the excavation of history as a whole, its traditions, to cultural attractions,” he explained

As a driving agent, the Tourism Awareness Group (Pokdarwis) is created to make tourists having desire to revisit.

“We encourage Pokdarwis to create Sapta Pesona so that tourists come back again, as well as the development of religious tourism as a complement for visiting tourists by creating many and interesting religious tourism trips,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

