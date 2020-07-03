Gaza Security Arrests Alleged Israeli Agents

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Internal Affairs and National Security in Gaza on Friday morning, announced the arrest of people suspected of being agents of the Israeli occupation to carry out acts of sabotage.

The ministry issued a statement to Safa, quoted by MINA, that the security service in Gaza had found a suspicious secret group movement in the last few days.

After intensive investigations and covert operations by tracking the whereabouts of these people, an arrest was made.

In addition to arresting people from the suspicious group, some technical equipment was also used by the suspicious persons to carry out the action.

The statement added a number of wages from the occupation received by the secret group were confiscated.

The results of the initial investigation with the group’s elements revealed, they were in the process of carrying out acts of sabotage against the elements of resistance in the coming days which were directly controlled by Israeli occupation intelligence.

He stressed the security service would complete the investigation of the secret group and take legal action against them.

It was revealed the security services in Gaza were on high alert and carrying out their duties in the face of the Israeli occupation efforts and their agents to penetrate the internal front, and would not allow actions to damage security stability in the Gaza Strip, and would take decisive action for anyone who tried to do so. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)