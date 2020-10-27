Gaza Schools Launch Second Phase of Reopening of Schools

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Education in Gaza on Monday resumed studies for years 7-11 as part of the second phase of safe return to schools, in accordance with the safety and prevention measures against coronavirus.

The ministry said yesterday that the second phase will take place in accordance with the same measures that were taken in the first phase a fortnight ago, MEMO reported.

It stated that all year levels will be returning to school part-time (three days a week) with half the number of students in each class, so that the number of students in one class does not exceed 25 students.

The ministry also indicated that it had completed health protocol and procedures for the safe return to schools; this begins with receiving students, activities throughout the day, entry classrooms, recess and leaving school at the end of the day.

The procedures for resuming studies do not include schools located in areas in Al-Hamraa which have been placed under strict closure measures, indicating that other schools may be closed for different periods of time in light of the recommendations of the specialised authorities.(T/R3/RE1)

