Gaza Records 998 COVID-19 New Cases

Gaza, MINA – COVID-19 new cases and deaths remain high in the Gaza Strip, Palestine which recorded 16 deaths and 998 new cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, Wafa reported.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila in her daily report on coronavirus in Palestine said the West Bank had 531 new cases, 14 deaths, and 473 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the Gaza Strip had 1550 recoveries.

Alkaila added 167 patients are in intensive care units, among them 46 who are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, she said, a total of 131,759 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the West Bank, and 35,090 in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

