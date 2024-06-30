Gaza Death Toll Reaches 37,834 People

Gaza, MINA – At least 37,834 Palestinians died in the Israeli Zionist military attack that took place in the Gaza Strip since last October, said the local Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza added that 86,858 people were also injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 40 people and injured 224 others in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement, as broadcast by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads because rescue teams cannot reach them,” it added.

Israel continues to ignore UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

More than eight months of Israeli military aggression, most of Gaza has been destroyed due to blockades of food aid, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).