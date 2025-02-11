SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Calls on International Community to Pressure Israel to Implement Humanitarian Protocol

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office called on the international community on Monday to pressure Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, warning that continued delays could lead to a “catastrophic humanitarian crisis”, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Despite clear agreements under the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly failed to honor its commitments,” said Ismail Al-Thawabta, the office’s director.

This has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water and medical supplies, endangering the lives of thousands of Palestinians, he said.

“Delays in the delivery of aid, including food and water, have led to a spike in malnutrition, especially among children,” al-Thawabta said, adding that “medical supplies are running low, threatening the lives of thousands of patients.”

He also highlighted that the agreement stipulates the delivery of 60,000 caravans, 200,000 tents, and 600 aid trucks daily, but the delays have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Failure to implement the agreement has led to further damage to Gaza’s infrastructure.

Al-Thawabta pointed out that Israel’s obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian, medical, and civil defense equipment and the removal of rubble has exacerbated the crisis.

In addition, fuel shortages have led to the continued shutdown of power plants, leading to prolonged power outages and further burdening essential services such as hospitals and water pumps.

Al-Thawabta warned that the continued displacement of Palestinians along with ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the destruction of educational facilities is having a detrimental impact on the mental health of civilians, especially women, children, and the elderly. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

