G20 Summit, 1,452 Electric Vehicles Ready to Operate in Bali

Nusa Dua, MINA – “The government is preparing 1,452 electric vehicles to assist mobility in holding the G20 Summit in Bali,” said a statement from the Ministry of State Secretariat (Kemensetneg) received by MINA on Sunday.

As for the details of the electric vehicles, there are 962 units of cars, 454 units of electric motorbikes and 36 units of electric buses. Everything comes from the various automotive companies that support the summit.

In addition to provision, the police also regulate traffic engineering by imposing an odd-even policy on several roads, in collaboration with several related parties.

Based on the trial results since November 9, it was reported that road user compliance during the odd-even implementation reached 71 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)