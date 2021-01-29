Full Moon Appears Above Kaabah, Makkah

Makkah, MINA – The full moon appears right above the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The incident was witnessed by residents around the mosque.

The President of the Jeddah Astronomical Association, Majed Abu Zahira said the full moon appears with the alignment of the moon with the Kabah at 12:43:35 time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or 09.43.34 Greenwich time (GMT) on an altitude of 89.57.46 degrees, Arab News reported on Friday.

“The disk of the moon will be completely illuminated at 99.8 percent at a distance of 381.125 kilometers from the earth. Then, it will remain visible all night until sunset with the rising sun on Friday,” Zahira explained before the full moon on her Instagram account.

The position of the full moon is in the middle of the Grand Mosque. This alignment makes it easier for Saudis in Mecca to be able to observe the sky.

“It will not guide them to Mecca with the accuracy of a smartphone application,” said Abu Zahira. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)