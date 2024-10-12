French President Renews Calls for Halt to Arms Exports to Israel

Cyprus, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron has renewed his call for a halt to arms exports to Israel, particularly those used in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing that this is the only viable path to end the ongoing war in the region.

During a press conference held in Cyprus at the conclusion of the MED9 summit, which gathered Mediterranean EU member states, Macron stated, “This is by no means a call for disarming Israel, but rather a call to prevent any destabilization in this part of the world.” Wafa reports.

He reiterated the need for a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon to avoid a broader regional escalation of the conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)