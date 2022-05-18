French News Agency Photojournalist Survives Israeli Settlers’ Attempted Car-ramming Attack

Nablus, MINA – Photojournalist Jaafar Shtayeh on Tuesday survived an attempted car-ramming attack by an Israeli settler close to Huwara military checkpoint, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Wafa reports.

Shtayeh, who works as a photojournalist for the French Agency (AFP), told WAFA that he was near the military checkpoint to report on the incident involving injuring Ismail Abu Sabra by Israeli military gunfire, when all of a sudden a settler driving a bus attempted to run him over.

He added that this was deliberate, noting that news coverage has recently become more dangerous and that the Israeli forces and settlers target directly journalists aiming to silence the truth.

On Wednesday, a senior Al-Jazeera media journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh died of a gunshot wound to the head while covering a shootout between Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces in Jenin Province.

She was injured in the head wearing a helmet and blue press vest.

In addition, Palestinian journalist Ali Samudi, who works for the Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot in the back in the incident. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)