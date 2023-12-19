Select Language

French Foreign Minister Calls for Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna (photo: special)

Tel Aviv, MINA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed her country’s “deep” concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip while calling for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire”.

“Many civilians were killed,” Colonna said during a press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, in Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to Middle East Monitor.

A statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry before his visit said it would call for a ceasefire, which should “lead to a durable ceasefire with the aim of freeing all hostages and sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip”.

Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip has killed more than 19,800 Palestinians and injured 50,897 others, most of them children and women.

Also Read:  Israel Announce Four-Day Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

The Israeli regime’s offensive has caused major damage to the region’s infrastructure, and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to Palestinian and United Nations (UN) sources.

The death toll is expected to be much higher, as thousands of people are trapped under rubble, while damage to telecommunications networks means Israel’s latest airstrikes and shelling are uncertain. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

