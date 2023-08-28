France to Ban Abaya Muslimah Clothing in Schools

Paris, MINA – The French government plans to ban abayas, long loose garments worn by some Muslim women, in school grounds, said the country’s education minister on Sunday.

Gabriel Attal told broadcaster TF1 that the government intends to convey “clear regulations” on this matter to school officials across the country. Anadolu Agency reports.

Attal also said he wanted to talk to school officials starting this week to help them enforce a ban on full-body robes.

The decision is the latest in a series of restrictions on Islamic dress in France, where critics say the government has targeted Muslims with statements and policies in recent years, such as claims by President Emmanuel Macron that the religion is “in crisis,” raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and “anti-separatism” laws that imposed broad restrictions on the public. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)