Select Language

Latest
27 min. agoFormer Israeli Foreign Minister Livni: Annexation is "Mistake History"
37 min. agoBelgian Parliament Calls for Sanctions if Israel Annexes West Bank
41 min. agoPalestine Expo III in London Held on July 4-5
1 hours agoResidents in the West Bank and Gaza Demonstrate Against Annexation
15 hours agoJakarta Islamic School Holds "Drive Thru" Graduation
Slideshow

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Livni: Annexation is “Mistake History”

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni said Israel’s annexation of much of the occupied West Bank is “a major mistake historic.”

Livni told The Washington Post, “Israel will make one of the most decisive decisions in modern history. That decision will have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospects of peace. ”

“The Israeli cabinet is on the verge of unilateral annexation in the West Bank,” Livni said.

“This is not a technical problem. This has a direct bearing on the nature of the state of Israel, its identity, its values and its future,” she. continued.

Livni added, annexation would damage the existence of peace and security with Palestine.

“This is not a big mistake for Israel only, but for Palestine as well,” she concluded. (T/R7

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news