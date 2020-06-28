Former Israeli Foreign Minister Livni: Annexation is “Mistake History”

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni said Israel’s annexation of much of the occupied West Bank is “a major mistake historic.”

Livni told The Washington Post, “Israel will make one of the most decisive decisions in modern history. That decision will have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospects of peace. ”

“The Israeli cabinet is on the verge of unilateral annexation in the West Bank,” Livni said.

“This is not a technical problem. This has a direct bearing on the nature of the state of Israel, its identity, its values and its future,” she. continued.

Livni added, annexation would damage the existence of peace and security with Palestine.

“This is not a big mistake for Israel only, but for Palestine as well,” she concluded. (T/R7

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)