Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine Urge Israel to Negotiate

Cairo, MINA – The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine urge Israel to continue serious negotiations to end the deadlock in the process towards a just peace.

It is the Cairo statement issued at the end of the tripartite consultative meeting of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki on Saturday. Quds Press reported.

They urge the Israeli occupation to sit down and negotiate to reach a final settlement based on a two-state solution to ensure the creation of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state on the border of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the two countries coexist in peace, security, and prosperity.

“Negotiation is the only way to bring peace,” he added.

The ministers agreed on intensive action steps to mobilize an international position in the face of Israel’s illegal actions, especially settlement building, demolition of houses and land confiscation, and warning of the dangers as illegal practices that violate international law and undermine the two-state solution and opportunities for achieving a peaceful peace, fair, and comprehensive.

They also emphasized that Jerusalem is one of the last status issues and must be resolved through negotiations in accordance with international law and international legitimacy decisions, stressing the need to stop all Israeli violations targeting Jerusalem’s Arab, Islamic and Christian identity and its sanctity.

The ministers also stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is blessed with an entire area of ​​144 hectares, is a pure place of worship for Muslims.

They also exchange views on regional developments and problems in the region.

They expressed the depth of the relationship between the three fraternal countries and their seriousness to discuss various fields and to continue to coordinate positions regarding the regional situation for the common interest.

“We discussed the Arab issue and increased security and stability in the region, and we emphasized that the Palestinian issue is the main Arab problem,” the statement read.

The statement added, the ministers discussed ways to encourage relevant parties to engage in the peace process, in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy decisions, the latest Resolution 2.334 and the Arab Peace Initiative. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)