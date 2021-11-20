Foreign Minister Welcomes UN Resolution Regarding Palestinian Sovereignty over Their Natural Resources

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki welcomed the vote of the Second Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in favor of a resolution regarding the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, such as East Jerusalem and the Golan over their natural resources.

In the vote, 157 countries supported, 7 countries opposed (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States) and 14 countries abstained.

“The vote in favor of this resolution affirms the rights of the Palestinian people and their sovereignty over their natural resources, including land, water and energy resources,” he said in a press statement as quoted from Wafa on Saturday.

Al-Malki called on Israel, as the occupying authority, to stop the exploitation, destruction of the natural resources of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

He also called on the international community to pressure Israel to comply with international resolutions and ensure the freedom of the Palestinian people to benefit from their natural resources. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)