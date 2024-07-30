Forced Eviction of Palestinians in Gaza Become a Daily Occurrence: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that forced eviction orders issued by the Israeli occupation army have become a daily occurrence for Gaza Strip residents, who are forced to leave in order to save their lives.

“Families are forced to move again and again, knowing that safety does not exist anywhere in the Gaza Strip,” UNRWA said in a post on X as reported by Wafa.

The UN agency further renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been undergoing Israeli aggression for nearly ten months.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October of last year has so far resulted in 39,363 documented Palestinian fatalities, the majority of whom are women and children, in addition to 90,923 injuries.

Thousands of victims trapped remain under rubble and in the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)