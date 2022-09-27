For The Third Day, 30 Palestinian Detainees Continue Open Hunger Strike

Jerusalem, MINA – For the third day in a row, 30 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons continue their open hunger strike, in refusal to their administrative detention by the Israeli occupation authorities, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated in a statement on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, that 28 of the hunger strikers are detained in the Israeli “Ofer” prison, and they were grouped in 4 rooms in one of the sections, while there is a prisoner on strike in the Negev prison, and another in “Hadarim” prison.

The Palestinian administrative detainees on hunger strike also announced their boycott of the various levels of the Israeli occupation courts, in the context of their struggle against the crime of administrative detention.

Yesterday, 30 Palestinian administrative detainees announced their open hunger strike in refusal of the ongoing Israeli crime of administrative detention against them.

The total number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons until the end of July of this year reached 4550, including 27 women, 175 children, and about 670 administrative detainees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)