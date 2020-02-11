Flood Inundated 2,744 Houses in South Sumatra

South Sumatra, MINA – Head of the Center for Data, Public Relations and Disaster Communication National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Agus Wibowo said the flood was triggered by rain with high intensity.

There are four sub-districts affected, namely the Bulan Bulan Subdistrict of the Ulu Cecar Tribe, Muara Lakitan, Kelingi and the Middle Tribe of the Lidang Ulu Terawas, thus quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday, February 11.

A suspension bridge was also damaged by the flood.

“There were no fatalities from this flooding,” Agus said in a press release on Monday night.

According to Agus, the local BNPB has handled the situation on the ground and established a command post in the affected village to conduct emergency response. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)