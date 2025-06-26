SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

South Sumatra Declares Smoke Haze Emergency Alert Due to Forest Fires

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Palembang, MINA – The South Sumatra Provincial Government has declared a smoke haze emergency alert due to forest and land fires (karhutla). This proactive measure aims to anticipate the 2025 dry season, which is predicted to arrive earlier than usual.

Head of the South Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), M. Iqbal Alisyahbana stated that South Sumatra Governor Herman Deru officially enacted the alert status through Decree Number: 366/KPTS/BPBD-SS/2025, which formalizes the Emergency Alert Status for Smoke Haze Disaster Caused by Forest and Land Fires.

The emergency alert will be in effect from June 17 to November 30, 2025, with the possibility of extension if forest and land fires persist.

In response, the South Sumatra BPBD is set to convene a readiness assembly involving all relevant stakeholders to ensure preparedness for potential forest fires incidents.

Also Read: AMPHURI Urges Government to Prepare Early for 1447H/2026 Hajj Season

Furthermore, the BPBD will formally request assistance from the central government to aid in karhutla management. This request includes a crucial need for four helicopters for water bombing and patrols, as well as support for weather modification operations. These measures are expected to significantly reduce the risk of forest and land fires across South Sumatra.

Currently, six regions within South Sumatra have already declared a karhutla emergency alert: Banyuasin, Musi Banyuasin, Ogan Komering Ilir (OKI), Pemetang Abab Lematang Ilir (PALI), Muara Enim, and Prabumulih City.

While other areas such as Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU), East OKU, South OKU, Musi Rawas, North Musi Rawas, Lahat, and Ogan Ilir have yet to declare similar statuses, the BPBD affirms it will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with these regions.

The declaration of this emergency alert is expected to enhance overall readiness and response capabilities against potential forest fires in South Sumatra. The BPBD will maintain continuous coordination with all relevant parties to safeguard both the community and the environment. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesian Press Council Launches the National Press Safety Mechanism

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagdisaster smoke Smoke haze South Sumatera

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

South Sumatra Declares Smoke Haze Emergency Alert Due to Forest Fires

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Flood Inundated 2,744 Houses in South Sumatra

  • Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 21:56 WIB
Indonesia

INDONESIAN PRESIDENT REVIEWS SMOKE DISASTER UNTIL GROUND ZERO

  • Tuesday, 8 September 2015 - 14:31 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 09:44 WIB
International

Iranian Commander Esmail Qaani Refutes Death Rumors with Public Appearance

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us