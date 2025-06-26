South Sumatra Declares Smoke Haze Emergency Alert Due to Forest Fires

Palembang, MINA – The South Sumatra Provincial Government has declared a smoke haze emergency alert due to forest and land fires (karhutla). This proactive measure aims to anticipate the 2025 dry season, which is predicted to arrive earlier than usual.

Head of the South Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), M. Iqbal Alisyahbana stated that South Sumatra Governor Herman Deru officially enacted the alert status through Decree Number: 366/KPTS/BPBD-SS/2025, which formalizes the Emergency Alert Status for Smoke Haze Disaster Caused by Forest and Land Fires.

The emergency alert will be in effect from June 17 to November 30, 2025, with the possibility of extension if forest and land fires persist.

In response, the South Sumatra BPBD is set to convene a readiness assembly involving all relevant stakeholders to ensure preparedness for potential forest fires incidents.

Furthermore, the BPBD will formally request assistance from the central government to aid in karhutla management. This request includes a crucial need for four helicopters for water bombing and patrols, as well as support for weather modification operations. These measures are expected to significantly reduce the risk of forest and land fires across South Sumatra.

Currently, six regions within South Sumatra have already declared a karhutla emergency alert: Banyuasin, Musi Banyuasin, Ogan Komering Ilir (OKI), Pemetang Abab Lematang Ilir (PALI), Muara Enim, and Prabumulih City.

While other areas such as Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU), East OKU, South OKU, Musi Rawas, North Musi Rawas, Lahat, and Ogan Ilir have yet to declare similar statuses, the BPBD affirms it will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with these regions.

The declaration of this emergency alert is expected to enhance overall readiness and response capabilities against potential forest fires in South Sumatra. The BPBD will maintain continuous coordination with all relevant parties to safeguard both the community and the environment. [Shibgho]

