Flags of Palestine, Kashmir Also Fly on Pakistan's Independence Day (Photo: Twitter of Days of Palestine)

Islamabad, MINA – Flags of Palestine, Pakistan and Kashmir flutter proudly on the roof of a Pakistani house.

This is known from the tweet of an English-language online media site, Days of Palestine.

The media also tweeted happy Independence Day to the 75th Pakistani people which fell on Sunday.

Pakistan and its people is one of the countries that is consistent in supporting Palestinian independence and self-determination or the plebiscite of the Jammu & Kashmir region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)