Five Palestinians Killed by Israeli Airstrike in Deir el-Balah

Gaza, MINA – Five civilians were killed and several others injured today on Saturday as Israeli occupation forces targeted residential areas in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources.

As reported by Wafa, paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent retrieved five bodies, including two children, who perished after an Israeli warplane bombed a house belonging to the al-Ra’i family in Deir al-Balah. The casualties were rushed to the Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Simultaneously, explosions were heard near the Shuhada Junction south of Gaza City, coinciding with artillery fire from Israeli forces targeting the Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of the city.

Further south, Israeli army quadcopters opened fire on civilians near Tel al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, alongside artillery shelling on the Remal neighborhood west of the city.

Additionally, at least 10 civilians were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house on Twentieth Street in the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Another strike from Israeli warplanes hits the northern area of ​​the camp.

Israeli warplanes also pounded a house near the Tahrir Station at the entrance of Abasan al-Kabira town east of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October last year has so far resulted in 38,345 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 88,295 others injured.

Thousands more are feared trapped under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to rescue and ambulance crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)