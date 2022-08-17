First Time, Ngruki Islamic Boarding School Holds A Ceremony of Indonesian Independence Day

Sukoharjo, MINA – Al Mukmin Ngruki Islamic Boarding School held a ceremony for the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia on the front page, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java. The ceremony was the first since the boarding school was founded.

As quoted from Ihram.co.id, the ceremony was also attended by the founder of the Ngruki cottage, Abu Bakar Ba’asyir and the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy as the leader of the ceremony.

Muhadjir as the leader of the ceremony delivered his speech that in commemoration of the independence day ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia which was held at the Al Mukmin Islamic boarding school Sukoharjo. In addition, it is also to be grateful for the blessings of the independence of the Indonesian nation, which today is 77 years old.

“It is because of this independence that the Indonesian people are still holding on to the rope of unity and unity to achieve the noble ideals towards a just and prosperous society of Datun under the auspices of Pancasila,” he said.

Muhadjir also said that the ceremony as a sign of gratitude would provide optimism for the nation. In addition, efforts are also needed to build the nation.

“Along with that, we continue to strive to recover faster and rise stronger. We must move quickly and return to production in real work to advance the Indonesian nation,” he explained.

According to Muhadjir, this independence was achieved by the Indonesian people because of the grace of Allah the Almighty. Therefore, the role of the community in every position is needed to maintain it.

“Therefore we are obliged to maintain and fill it in accordance with the field of duty and our position in society,” he said.

Then, he said that in order to fill the moment of independence, it was necessary to get along with each other. This is necessary to exchange views interacting with the children of other nations as widely as possible.

“Because Indonesia has a very wide area that stretches out like the size of Istanbul in Turkey to London in England. While there are 17,000 islands, the population is now 276 million people,” he said.

Therefore, Muhadjir advised to establish a lot of friendship. The reason is, the more we build friendships, the more we relate to each other, the more we will realize how diverse the Indonesian nation is.

“Looking full of wisdom on the rich diversity of the Indonesian people. It is a blessing from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala for an open-minded attitude,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)