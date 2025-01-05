Families of Israeli Hostages Call for Immediate Swap Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – The families of Israeli hostages in Gaza on Saturday called on their government to immediately finalize a hostage swap deal after Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video showing one of the hostages still alive, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a video of hostage Liri Albaj, expressing frustration at being ignored by the government and military, along with other hostages in Gaza. He asked the Israeli government in a poignant tone, “Do you want to kill us?”

During a press conference held outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv after the video was released, the families of the prisoners issued a statement: “We have received evidence of the prisoners’ lives suffering in hell, which should be a driving force to conclude an exchange deal soon.”

They warned that “any partial deal would mean a death sentence for many prisoners.”

The families of the prisoners have sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for blocking a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions.

On Friday, Hamas announced the resumption of indirect negotiations with Israel in the Qatari capital, Doha, focusing on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and the return of refugees.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to end the war.

Israel holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to hold about 100 Israeli prisoners in Gaza. The group also says dozens of prisoners have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,650 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

