Fadli Zon Encourages Indonesia to Unite Palestinian Factions

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), Fadli Zon encouraged Indonesia, which has the opportunity to unite factions in Palestine, such as Hamas and Fatah, not to slow down.

According to him, if Indonesia took this step, Indonesia would be highly regarded in the eyes of the world.

Fadli also said that Indonesia’s attitude in rejecting normalization relations with Israel is very correct.

According to him, Indonesia has a historical debt to the Palestinian people, because Palestine is one of the earliest countries to recognize Indonesia’s independence.

I think the attitude of Indonesia is right that there is no plan for normalization with Israel,” said Fadli in an international Webinar on the occasion of the 8th Anniversary of MINA News Agency which was broadcasted online on the YouTube channel MinanewsTV in Jakarta on Thursday.

The webinar with the theme “The Future of Palestine in the Middle of World Political Dynamics” was held at the Sofyan Cut Meutia Hotel Jakarta with a limited number of participants and still paying attention to health protocols as well as participants from several regions in Indonesia and abroad who were present online.

The webinar presented Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi as the key speaker represented by the Middle East Director of the Directorate General of Asia Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Handraning Kobarsyih and Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zuhair Al Shun to give a speech.

Meanwhile, the speaker was Imaamul Muslimin K.H. Yakhsyallah Mansur, and Deputy Director of the School of Strategic and Global Studies, University of Indonesia (SKSG UI) Abdul Muta’ali, M.A., M.I.P., Ph.D.

Fadli, who is also Vice President of the World Parliamentary League for Al-Quds, said that Indonesia from President Soekarno to this day continues to consistently support the Palestinian cause.

In fact, Fadli emphasized, it was a step backwards if Indonesia’s foreign policies softened towards Israel. One example, according to him is the calling visa issue some time ago.

“Indonesia has consistently supported Palestine since the Old Order, the New Order, to this day. I have repeatedly attended parliamentary meetings in Geneva, in Russia, to support Palestine, “he said.

“When the news emerged that Indonesia would reactivate calling visa, I thought this was a step backwards. However, achieving diplomatic relations (with Israel) is still very far away, “he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)