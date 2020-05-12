Facing Pandemic, Indonesian Invites Community to Prayer Simultaneously

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religion and National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) will hold a National and Humanitarian Prayer in order to free Indonesia from coronavirus pandemic.

“This activity aims to pray for Indonesia to be free from Covid-19, while at the same time arouse the concern and sense of humanity of the nation in the face of this global pandemic,” said Nifasri, Chairperson of National Prayer and Humanitarian Prayer, Tuesday.

The activity which will be held on Thursday coincides with “World Prayer Day”. The program is planned to be attended by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.

Nifasri said there are six religious leaders who would lead the National and Human Prayer, namely Prof. KH M Quraish Shihab, Dr. Ronny Mandang, Ignatius Cardinal Suharyo, Ida Pedanda Nabe Gede Bang Buruan Manuaba, Sri Panyavaro Mahatera, and Xs. Budi S. Tanuwibowo.

Nifasri who also serves as the Head of the Center for Religious Harmony of the Ministry of Religion, hopes that the activities to be carried out virtually can also be attended by all religious communities in Indonesia.

“For this reason, this activity will be broadcast live by National TV anda National Radio (TVRI, RRI) as well as the official channel of the Ministry of Religion’s social media starting at 09:30 until 11:00 kocak time,” said Nifasri.

“We hope, even from home, all people can join in prayer together by watching this live broadcast,” he added. (R / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)