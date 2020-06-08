Facebook Blocks Accounts of Palestinian Activists

London, MINA – International human rights group, ImpACT accuses Facebook of blocking the accounts of activists who support Palestine. It violates the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

“Facebook is blocking millions of accounts in the Middle East and North Africa, call it an early sign of failure of the newly appointed company’s supervisory board, “ImpACT said as quoted by Wafa, Monday.

The London-based think tank has documented many complaints about account blocking or arbitrary restrictions from activists, bloggers, and journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Facebook’s supervisory board must evaluate the company’s policies, specifically related to human rights violations,” ImpACT added.

ImpACT is calling for Facebook management to stop the blocking because freedom of opinion and expression are guaranteed in international conventions and agreements. (T/RE1)

