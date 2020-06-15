Extremist Jews Dig New Tunnel under Al-Buraq Wall

Jerusalem, MINA – Local press sources report, extremist Jews are digging a new tunnel under the Al-Buraq Wall and the Maghariba Gate in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds City, Palestine.

The settlement site, called the “youth hilltop”, will merge with the extremist “Temple group” site, Quds Press reported.

As seen from a brief video recording on the social media which was later removed, this site is located near the “Visitor Center” at the entrance to Wadi Hilweh and the Umayyah palace area bordering the southern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The report said there are three levels of holes and branches, and there is the use of chemicals to dissolve rocks in the ground, according to expert analysis.

The settlers rushed to dig tunnels and extracted large amounts of Palestinian Arab land and stones from there, in an effort to eliminate and falsify them.

They continue to make dangerous moves by targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, to reach more extremist settlers to the location regularly and permanently. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)