Extending Illegal Settlements, Israel Flattens Land in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday began leveling the land owned by Palestinians located in the village of Jalud, West Bank which is located south of Nablus, to expand Israeli illegal settlements.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement construction activities in the northern part of the West Bank, told WAFA that the land leveled by the Israeli occupation was located several hundred meters from the Palestinian village of Jalud village.

“The leveled land is aimed at expanding illegal Israeli settlement of Shvut Rachel, and building roads connecting with illegal settlements and Israeli posts,” Ghassan said.

He noted Jalud is a village surrounded by a number of special Jewish settlements, warning that most of the land has been taken for these settlements.

Daghlas said that the illegal settlement posed a real threat to Arab populations and Palestinians, because the Israeli occupation had confiscated more than 10,000 land dunums to build illegal settlements.

While 85 percent of Jalud village land is declared a military zone to provide for settlers. (T/RE1))

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)