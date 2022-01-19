Select Language

Explosion at Israeli Military Base, Two Soldiers Injured

Jerusalem, MINA – An explosion occurred at the Israeli military base, Mishor Adumim, near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of Jerusalem, West Bank, injuring two Israeli soldiers on Tuesday.

The occupation said two of its soldiers from the Dovdivan Undercover Unit were injured and taken for treatment in hospital. Quds Press reported.

The explosion occurred a few kilometers from the army camp, where two officers were killed, on Wednesday night when they cross fire following an identification error.

The commander of the Israeli army’s Central Command, Yehuda Fox, said the day after the incident, “The death of two officers from the Egoz unit in the Jordan Valley occurred after two military forces left the military camp without coordination, in search of stolen military equipment. It is not known who shot first.

The explosion at the military base is being investigated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

