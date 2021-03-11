European Union Delegations Visit Central Java Through a Virtual Roadshow

Jakarta, MINA – The European Union delegations to Indonesia on Tuesday made a virtual working visit to stakeholders in Central Java Province to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

During the virtual visit, Ambassador of the European Union to Indonesia Vincent Piket said that the European Union is very supportive of Indonesia in its efforts to increase trade and investment, especially in Central Java.

“This province has untapped potential for greater trade and investment with Europe. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union (IEU-CEPA), which is being negotiated, will increase trade and investment, contribute to job creation and economic development in Indonesia,” he said.

The Central Java Provincial Government has taken a number of steps to facilitate investment licensing and accelerate infrastructure readiness in the province.

“For more than 30 years, the European Union has partnered with Indonesia to carry out common priorities, including trade and investment. Last year, the European Union launched a five-year program, namely the ARISE + Indonesia Trade Support Facility worth 15 million euros. This program provides technical support to the Indonesian government and companies to increase their export capacity and comply with international trade rules and standards,” Piket said.

During the virtual working visit, the European Union Delegation in collaboration with the Regional Government of Central Java and the Central Java KADIN also held a panel discussion on the benefits of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

On this occasion a session was also held to discuss the potential for exports to European countries, explained by Dr. Prasetyo Ariwibowo, Acting Regional Secretary of Central Java Province; Galih Saksono, President Director, Batang Integrated Industrial Park, Kukrit Suryo Wicaksono, Chairman of KADIN Central Java.

The discussion highlighted the large potential for investment in Central Java, especially in industrial areas. Demand for manufacturing, agriculture, furniture and other products in the European Union is expected to increase in the next few years driven by the post-pandemic recovery. With a large customer base and high purchasing power, the European Union is an attractive option for Central Java to expand and diversify its export market.

Previously, the European Union had made a working visit to Maluku which took place at the end of 2020 and after Central Java, the European Union Delegation would visit the provincial governments of South Sumatra and East Kalimantan. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)