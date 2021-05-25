European Muslim Forum: Netanyahu Should be Held Accountable for Inhuman Treatment of Palestinian People

London, MINA – The European Muslim Forum (EMF) said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of the people of Palestine, the encroachment on its sovereignty, and the desecration of the holy sites of Islam.

“This man as the political leader of Israel, more than anyone else is involved in organizing punitive operations against the civilian population of Gaza, the military destruction of its infrastructure, police violence against the Arab community, military operations that damage world cultural heritage sites, including Al-Aqsa,” said EMF, as quoted from Wafa on Tuesday.

“EMF is convinced that Netanyahu’s inhuman orders and hate statements must receive the most serious and rigorous assessment from the standpoint of international humanitarian law. We should not allow a criminal clothed with power to escape punishment by shifting all responsibility to the command of the armed forces and police subordinate to him.”

EMF welcomes the investigation launched by the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the spring of 2021 regarding the alleged crimes of Israel in the Palestinian territories.

Now, when the wave of escalation is spreading in the Middle East due to the actions of the Israeli leadership, the international community must resolutely stop these atrocities before their consequences become irreversible.

It is these days, wishing to remain in power at all costs, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plunges his state into disaster, pouring blood over Palestine and Israel.

EMF, as an actor representing the will of Muslims from over than 36 European countries, does not intend to let this executioner get away with it and will not remain aloof from what is currently occurring.

EMF believes that Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of the people of Palestine, the encroachment on its sovereignty, and the desecration of the holy sites of Islam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)