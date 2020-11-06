EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolition in Palestine

Brussels, MINA – The European Union asked Israel to stop destroying Palestinian structures, including those funded by the 27-member bloc.

“The European Union reiterates its call on Israel to stop all such destruction, including EU-funded buildings, in particular in light of the humanitarian impact of the current coronavirus pandemic,” spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Thursday.

He said, “such developments are a barrier to a two-state solution.” Anadolu Agency reported.

Stano said Israeli forces destroyed more than 70 buildings, including residential, livelihood and sanitation facilities, belonging to 11 Palestinian families.

The press release noted that 52 Palestinian schools were also under threat of demolition, including one in the central West Bank funded by the European Union.

“The European Union calls for the protection of children, including ensuring their right to education in a safe and secure school environment,” he said.

“Education is a human right that must be protected and defended,” he continued.

A total of 689 buildings have been destroyed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far this year, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)