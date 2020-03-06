EU Urges for Sustainable Cease-Fire in Idlib, Syria

Brussels, MINA – European Union (EU) urged for a sustainable cease-fire in Idlib, northwestern Syria, European Council president said on Thursday.

“In my call with Russia’s President (Vladimir) Putin, I stressed the urgent need for a sustainable ceasefire in Idlib and a negotiated political solution to end the war in Syria,” Charles Michel said on Twitter.

According to Anadolu Agency, “The suffering of Syrian civilians must stop,” Michel noted, adding that access to humanitarian aid by the people is a “key priority.”

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan.12, launching frequent attacks inside the territory.

Besides civilian casualties, this has led to an influx of refugees along the Turkey borders.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Sunday after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in an Assad airstrike in Idlib.

Under the 2018 deal with Russia, Turkish troops were in Idlib to protect civilians from attacks by the Assad and its allies.

Ankara has urged Russia to live up to the peace agreements and ensure an immediate cease-fire in the region.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)