EU Needs To Be Tougher on Israel’s Annexation Plan :Luxembourg FM

Luxembourg, MINA – Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said EU recognition of Palestine as a country would be inevitable if Israel continued with controversial plans to annex the occupied West Bank on July 1 2020.

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel, Jean Asselborn called for the EU to take a tougher approach against Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

“To simply write reproachful letters would be a humiliation for the EU and would significantly weaken its credibility,” he said.

“The recognition of Palestine. This debate would gain a whole new dynamic, I would even consider it inevitable,” he added, saying it could encourage more international players to follow through with recognition.

“If others were to follow, it would likely achieve much more than economic sanctions,” Asselborn said, urging that the decision would not require a unanimous decision by all member states.

Asselborn urged that Israel’s move is the same as Russia’s move to illegally annex Crimea.

“I see no difference at all. An annexation is an annexation. It is a gross violation of international law,” he said.

Israel’s plans to annex approximately one third of the West Bank was greenlighted by US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century”. The plan also envisages the creation of a severely restricted Palestinian state.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)