EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah Condemn Executions Carried out in Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah condemned in a statement the execution of five prisoners carried out in Gaza on the 4th of September 2022. This was the first execution since 2017, WAFA reported.

The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recalled their firm opposition under all circumstances to the use of capital punishment.

“The EU considers that abolition of the death penalty contributes to the protection of human dignity and the progressive development of human rights. It considers capital punishment to be cruel and inhuman, that it fails to provide deterrence to criminal behavior, and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity,” said the statement.

The de facto authorities in Gaza must refrain from carrying out any executions of prisoners and comply with the moratorium on executions put in place by the Palestinian Authority, pending the abolition of the death penalty in line with the global trend and following the signing of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the statement added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)